Akshay Kumar's 'Prithviraj' draws Karni Sena's ire

After 'Padmaavat', Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Prithviraj' draws Karni Sena's ire

Members of the outfit, led by its national president Mahipal Singh Makrana, staged a stir at the shooting of the film in Jamwaramgarh village

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Mar 17 2020, 10:48am ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2020, 13:00pm ist
Bollywood Akshay Kumar. Credit: PTI Photo

The Karni Sena, which protested against Bollywood film "Padmaavat" over historic facts last year, has now asked the producers of "Prithviraj", an upcoming movie featuring Akshay Kumar, not to tamper with such facts.

Members of the outfit, led by its national president Mahipal Singh Makrana, staged a stir at the shooting of the film in Jamwaramgarh village, near here, on Saturday and asked the director, Chandra Prakash, to stop the shooting.

Prakash assured them that there was no tampering with historic facts in the film's script.

However, the Karni Sena demanded a written assurance.

Akshay Kumar was not shooting when the Karni Sena members staged the protest on Saturday.

"We held discussions with the director, Chandra Prakash, regarding the film's script today. We told him that no tampering with historic facts will be tolerated," Makrana said on Monday.

"Prithviraj Chauhan should not be portrayed as a lover in the film. The director has assured us that there is no such thing in the movie but we want a written assurance," he said.

Produced by Yashraj Films, "Prithviraj" is based on the life of Rajput ruler Prithviraj Chauhan.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Akshay Kumar
Karni Sena
Padmaavat
bollywood
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19 outbreak: Demand for jackfruit soars in Maha

COVID-19 outbreak: Demand for jackfruit soars in Maha

Entered Jamia campus to rescue innocent students: Cops

Entered Jamia campus to rescue innocent students: Cops

Sadhguru suspends all Isha Yoga Centre programmes

Sadhguru suspends all Isha Yoga Centre programmes

Madhya Pradesh crisis: Kamal Nath challenges BJP

Madhya Pradesh crisis: Kamal Nath challenges BJP

 