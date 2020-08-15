Aishwarya Arjun wishes ‘best man’ Arjun Sarja on his birthday

Upcoming actress Aishwarya Arjun, on Saturday, took to Instagram to wish her dad and pan-South star Arjun Sarja on his birthday. She called him a ‘patriot’ and claimed that his impressive body of work inspired countless young men to join the Indian Army. The Pattathu Yaanai star added that she was proud to be his daughter and shared throwback photos in which she is seen alongside her 'appa'.

“Anyone who knows me even briefly is aware that I’m a super proud daughter! A true patriotic, coincidentally but rightly born on our Independence Day! Learning that many of our real heroes have been inspired by him to join the army gives me a feeling I can’t put into words. Cheers to the best man I’ve ever known. HAPPY BIRTHDAY KING 👑 #actionking #arjunsarja, (sic)” she tweeted.

Arjun, who is the son of actor Shakthi Prasad, began his acting career with the Kannada movie Simhada Mari Sainya (1981). It was, however, Male Bantu Male that marked his debut as an ‘independent’ actor. He subsequently starred in popular films such as Jai Hind, Karnaa, Gentleman, Parasuram, Mudalvan and Giri, establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with.

The veteran is considered to be a popular name across industries. Last year, he impressed a section of the audience with his performance in the mythological-drama Kurukshetra, which featured Darshan in the lead,. He was last seen in the Tamil movie Hero that did not do too well at the box office. He currently has the Mollywood biggie Marakkar (starring Mohanlal) and Friendship in his kitty. One is likely to get clarity on their release dates once the Covid-19 situation improves.

Coming back to Aishwarya, she delivered an impressive performance in the Kannada-Tamil bilingual Prema Baraha/Sollividava, which marked her Sandalwood debut. She will soon be making her Tollywood debut with a movie directed by the ‘Action King’.