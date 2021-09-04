Ajith Kumar wraps up 'Valimai' shoot, post-production work to begin soon

Actor Ajith Kumar has wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming movie Valimai, according to reports. The last schedule was shot in Russia and the film will soon enter the post-production stage. 'Thala', meanwhile, is likely to cover 5,000 km on a bike in Russia before returning to India.

Valimai is touted to be an action-thriller and has been directed by H Vinoth.

The film marks his second collaboration with the mass hero as the two had previously collaborated for the 2019 release Nerkonda Paarvai, a remake of the Hindi film Pink. It did well at the box office despite being an urban film. The courtroom drama had an impressive cast that included Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami, Rangaraj Pandey and Vidya Balan. It remains to be seen whether Valimai lives up to the standards set by Nerkonda Paarvai. The film has been produced by Boney Kapoor, who had previously teamed up with Ajith and Vinoth for the Pink remake.

Valimai reportedly features the Viswasam hero in a new avatar and caters to the urban mass audience. The film has several action sequences at par with those seen in Hollywood movies, which has piqued the curiosity of fans.

It stars Huma Qureshi, who acted opposite Rajinikanth in Kaala, as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with the 'Ultimate Star'. Telugu actor Karthikeya, who rose to fame with his work in RX 100, will be seen in a negative role in the flick. The film's music has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the young maestro behind songs such as Aarariraro and En Kadhal Solla. The first single, titled Vera Maari, was released a few weeks ago and it became the talk of the town in no time.

Valimai was to hit the screens last year but that did not happen due to the pandemic. The new release date will be finalised only once things return to 'normal'. Valimai has, meanwhile, already become a big trend.



Some time ago, fans asked cricketer Moeen Ali for updates about the flick during England's match against India in Chennai. Ajith soon urged his supporters to refrain from indulging in such acts. Judging by the craze, Valimai is a winner in the making