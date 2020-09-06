Akshay Kumar looks forward to being surrounded by family, feasting on cheesecakes on his birthday

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will be turning 53 on September 9 and this has created a fair deal of buzz among fans. During a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the Kesari actor opened up about his plans for the big day and said that he looks foward to enjoying homemade pizzas as part of the celebrations.

The mass hero confirmed that he will be shooting for Bell Bottom on his birthday and indicated that it might turn out to be a memorable affair. He also made it clear that the exact details of his special day will be decided by his 'master chef' son, who is a pro at baking cinnamon buns and cheesecakes.

’I'm surrounded by my family and that’s all that matters. I’m grateful to still be here, I’m grateful for having the best fans in the world who I know will send me videos of them reading to the blind, feeding the poor and donate their kid’s toys to orphanages," added Akshay.

Also read: Akshay Kumar wins hearts by wishing a die-hard fan on his birthday

'Akki, who began his acting career in the 1990s, remains a force to be reckoned with despite the emergence of newer/ younger stars. The veteran was last seen in the Raj Mehta-helmed Good Newwz, which did well at the box office despite releasing days after the Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3. The comedy had a stellar cast that included Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh of Udta Punjab fame and Adil Hussain.

He will next be seen in the much-hyped Laxmmi Bomb that features him in a scary new avatar. The film, helmed by actor-director Raghava Lawrence, is slated to release directly on Disney+, skipping the theatrical route.

Akshay also has the action-packed Sooryavanshi and the period film Prithviraj in his kitty. The Rohit Shetty-helmed movie features 'Pakshi Rajan' in the role of a cop and is likely to be a treat for the aam janta. On the other hand, Prithviraj is a magnum opus that revolves around the life of the legendary king Rai Pithora.

The films will release in theatres once the Covid-19 situation improves.