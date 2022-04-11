Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Bachchhan Paandey' to stream on Prime Video from April 15

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's latest movie Bachchhan Paandey is set to premiere on Prime Video on April 15, the streaming platform announced on Monday. Its digital release comes less than a month after it hit the screens on March 18.

The biggie garnered a fair deal of attention prior to its release due to Akki's mass avatar. This, however, did not translate to big numbers at the box office as the action-comedy failed to hold its own against The Kashmir Files, which arrived in theatres on March 11 and witnessed unprecedented growth in its second week. Bachchhan Paandey wasn't able to make an impact in Karnataka as James, Puneeth Rajkumar's swansong, emerged as the top choice of the audience. It grossed nearly Rs 70 crore worldwide against a budget of roughly Rs 180 crore.

Bachchhan Paandey, a remake of director Karthik Subbaraj's Jigarthanda, is an action-comedy that revolves around a cold-hearted gangster with a past. It is set in Uttar Pradesh and caters to the mass audience. The film is directed by Farhad Samji, who last directed Housefull 4. Bachchhan Paandey features Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez as as the female protagonists. The Mimi star essays the role of an aspiring filmmaker while the actor from Sri Lanka plays the role of Akki's lover. The supporting cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Mishra.

Akshay, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of Yash Raj Films-backed Prithviraj. The period drama features him in the role of the legendary king Rai Pithora and has been directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The biggie stars Manushi Chillar as the leading lady and is her leading debut. The cast includes Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood. Akshay also has Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, OMG 2 in his kitty. He will be collaborating with Emraan Hashmi for Selfiee, a remake of the Malayalam movie Driving License

