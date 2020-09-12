Akshay Kumar swings into action in latest promo of 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is set to enthrall fans with his antics in the popular adventure series Into the Wild. which is hosted by survival expert Bear Grylls and revolves around surviving in the jungle. The 'Khiladi, on Saturday took to Twitter to share a promo from the episode, creating a great deal of buzz among fans.

Being on Into The Wild with @BearGrylls has been one of the wildest experiences for me and I am looking forward for all of you to join me to watch it exclusively on @DiscoveryPlusIn app https://t.co/BFHfmRarRn" pic.twitter.com/BkhGlGQApa — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 12, 2020

In the promo, the action hero is seen taking up dangerous challenges while putting his well-being in danger. The Rowdy Rathore star, who has often impressed movie buffs with his high levels of fitness, apparently had a good time shooting for Into The Wild and proved that he is a 'boss' when it comes to facing challenges.

Akshay recently grabbed a great deal of attention when he admitted that he drinks cow urine daily for "Ayurvedic reasons" and revealed that this made it easier for him to drink elephant poop tea on Into The Wild.

"I wasn't worried. I was too excited to be worried. I have cow urine because of Ayurvedic reasons every day, so that was okay," he said during an Instagram chat with Bear Grylls.

On the work front, Akshay was last seen in the comedy-drama Good Newwz that did pretty well at the box office despite releasing days after Salman Khan's Dabangg 3. The film had a strong cast that included Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh of Udta Punjab fame.

He will next be seen in the Raghava Lawrence-helmed Laxmmi Bomb, which is a remake of the Tamil movie Kanchana. The film is slated to release directly on Disney+ Hotstar, skipping the theatrical route. 'Akki' also has the actioner Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty, in his kitty. The biggie was slated to hit screens in March but failed to keep its date with the audience due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Akshay will also be seen in the spy-thriller Bell Bottom and the family film Raksha Bandhan