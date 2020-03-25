Akshay Kumar urges people to take the fight against COVID-19 seriously

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, on Tuesday (March 24), urged people to stay at home and avoid loitering around in public amid the coronavirus outbreak. ‘Khiladi’ lashed out at those who violated the Janta Curfew and requested them to take the fight against the pandemic seriously.

At the risk of sounding repetitive, sharing my thoughts...there is a lockdown for a reason. Please don’t be selfish and venture out, you’re putting others lives at risk 🙏🏻#StayAtHomeSaveLives. @mybmc pic.twitter.com/G0Nms9hYoP — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 24, 2020

“This is not a joke. Everyone's in a tough phase because of the disease,” he added.

Like Akshay, several other stars have asked the aam janta to stay safe in what are testing times for the society. Jr NTR and Ram Charan recently listed out the precautions to be kept in mind to stay healthy. Similarly, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan touched on the need to remember the basics while fighting the war against COVID-19.

The COVID-19 threat has brought the film fraternity to a standstill. Most production houses have pushed back the release dates of major movies. 83, F9, A Quiet Place 2, No Time to Die, Haathi Mere Saathi and the Nani starrer V are some prominent flicks that will not be hitting screens as scheduled. The shoots of biggies such as Jersey, Prabhas 20 and Chiranjeevi’s Acharya have been suspended till further orders to avoid mass gatherings and check the spread of the virus.

Coming back to Akshay, he was last seen in the December release Good Newwz that did well at the box office despite releasing days after the Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3. The film had an impressive cast that included Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani.

He will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited actioner Sooryavanshi, featuring him in the role of a cop. The Rohit Shetty-helmed flick was supposed to hit screens this month but got delayed due to the coronavirus scare. The movie featured Katrina Kaif as the leading lady. It has a strong cast that includes Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and Jackie Shroff.