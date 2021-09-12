'Bellbottom' to stream on Amazon Prime Video soon

Akshay Kumar's 'Bellbottom' to stream on Amazon Prime Video from September 16

It features Akshay Kumar in the role of a secret agent

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Sep 12 2021, 14:39 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2021, 14:44 ist
The official poster of 'Bellbottom'. Credit: IMDb

 Weeks after Akshay Kumar-starrer Bellbottom released in theatres, the film is set to start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from September 16.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the espionage thriller also features Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor. The film released theatrically on August 19.

Set in the 1980s, Bellbottom followed an undercover RAW agent, played by Kumar, who is on a mission to rescue over 200 hostages from a hijacked Indian plane.

Kumar announced the film's digital release on Twitter.

"You remember the date, we shall remind you of the mission. #BellBottomOnPrime, releases September 16," the actor wrote on Sunday.

The film is backed by Vashu Bhagnani, along with Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

Kumar is currently shooting for the thriller Cinderella, also backed by the Bhagnanis

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

bellbottom
Akshay Kumar
bollywood
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

In Pics | Chief Ministers who have resigned this year

In Pics | Chief Ministers who have resigned this year

An unlikely foreign legion of YouTubers defends China

An unlikely foreign legion of YouTubers defends China

How 9/11 evacuation helped make skyscrapers safe today

How 9/11 evacuation helped make skyscrapers safe today

New FBI memo hints at Saudi link to 9/11 hijackers

New FBI memo hints at Saudi link to 9/11 hijackers

US Open: How everything changed in a New York minute

US Open: How everything changed in a New York minute

Oil palm in Northeast: Threat to biodiversity?

Oil palm in Northeast: Threat to biodiversity?

 