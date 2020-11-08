Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmii' would have opened on a terrific note had it released in theatres, says trade tracker

Actor Akshay Kumar's eagerly-awaited movie Laxmii, slated to release directly on Disney+ Hotstar on Monday (November 9), would have opened to a terrific response at the box office had it hit screens under normal circumstances.

Speaking to DH, trade tracker Ramesh Bala says the net collection for the first three days would have been more than Rs 75 Crore as the biggie is a 'masala' entertainer. He, however, clarifies that the decision to skip the theatrical route is a safe one as it's unlikely to affect Akshay's standing in the industry.

"Laxmii not getting a theatrical release isn't going to affect Akshay's standing as, unlike other actors, he does several movies in a year. He can score big with other releases, he adds.

The movie, directed by Raghava Lawrence, is a remake of the director's Tamil movie Kanchana and was originally supposed to release in theatres but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The horror-comedy features 'Khiladi' in a new avatar and revolves around the journey of a man possessed by a female spirit. It has created a fair deal of buzz with its entertaining trailer and the catchy songs. Laxmii has a strong cast that includes Kabir Singh star Kiara Advani and noted Tollywood villain Tarun Arora.

Coming back to Akshay, he will next be seen in the action-packed Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty. The magnum opus features him in the role of a cop and is expected to be a treat for the masses. It has a star-studded cast that includes Katrina Kaif, veteran actor Jackie Shroff, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. The film is expected to hit screens in 2021.

Akshay has the period-drama Prithviraj, co-starring Sanjay Dutt, and Ranjit Tiwari's Bell Bottom in his kitty. He has also agreed to star in the emotional family-drama Raksha Bandhan, which reportedly celebrates the bond between a simpleton and his sisters.