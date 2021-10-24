Amala Paul to replace Kajal Aggarwal in Nagarjuna's 'The Ghost'?

Actor Amala Paul may soon be roped in to play the female protagonist in actor Nagarjuna's upcoming movie The Ghost, according to a report carried by Cinema Express. The role was initially offered to Kajal Aggarwal who signed the dotted as she was keen to collaborate with the veteran actor for the first time in her career. She has, however, reportedly opted out of the film due to personal reasons. Director Praveen Sattaru wants to wrap up the film at the earliest so that he can turn his attention to his movie with Varun Tej.

Ghost is touted to be an action-thriller and features 'Nags' in the role of a retired RAW officer based in London. It is likely to have several realistic yet intense action scenes and cater to the urban mass audience. The film stars Gul Panag, the star of popular Hindi films such as Dor and Rann, in a key role and marks her Telugu debut.

Sattaru emerged as a force to be reckoned with when he directed the 2014 release Chandamama Katha. He consolidated his standing in the industry with PSV Garuda Vega, which exceeded expectations. He collaborated with 'Milky Beauty' Tamannaah for the web series 11th Hour, which garnered a fair deal of attention. It remains to be seen whether Ghost proves to be another landmark release for him.

Kajal, meanwhile, has quite a few films in her kitty. The 'Punjabi Kudi' will be seen opposite Chiranjeevi in Acharya. The film has been directed by Koratala Saiva and will hit the screens next year. She is paired opposite Dulquer Salmaan in Hey Sinamika. The is part of Indian 2, which marks her first film with Kamal Haasan, but director Shankar's magnum opus is on hold for the time being. Amala, on the other hand, has the Malayalam movie Aadujeevitham in her kitty.