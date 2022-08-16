Amazon's Bezos attends premiere for $1 bn LOTR prequel

Amazon's Bezos attends premiere for $1 bn 'Lord of the Rings' prequel

The highly anticipated TV series, launching September 2 on Amazon's streaming platform, is said to be a personal obsession of Jeff Bezos

AFP
AFP, Los Angeles,
  • Aug 16 2022, 13:58 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2022, 13:58 ist
Jeff Bezos, Amazon Founder and Executive Chair attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Amazon Prime Video's 'The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power' at The Culver Studios on August 15, 2022 in Culver City, California. Credit: AFP Photo

It has been dubbed the most expensive show ever made, but producers of Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power described its $1 billion price tag as a "bargain" at a lavish world premiere in Los Angeles Monday.

The highly anticipated TV series, launching September 2 on Amazon's streaming platform, is said to be a personal obsession of Jeff Bezos, multi-billionaire founder of the online shopping giant-turned-streamer.

Set in the world of JRR Tolkien's books, thousands of years before the Oscar-winning Lord of the Rings film trilogy, the series is set to unfold over five, sprawling seasons, each of 10 episodes.

Bezos joined the show's stars and filmmakers for a launch event at California's Culver Studios on Monday night, where the first two episodes were screened before a spectacular light show featuring dozens of illuminated drones.

Executive producer Lindsey Weber said the show's $1 billion cost was "a very grabby headline people like to talk about," but promised that viewers would "see the money is really on the screen."

Speaking to AFP on the red carpet, Weber said the eye-watering cost came from "setting up for five seasons."

"If you look at what it cost to make a feature tentpole film, by that comparison, really we're quite a bargain," she added, using a term for mega-budget blockbusters released by Hollywood's top studios.

The Rings of Power is set 4,000 years before the film trilogy and original books, in a fictional Second Age -- a historical period sketched out in less detail by Tolkien's writings.

The show features a large ensemble cast of actors who are not widely known to global audiences.

Morfydd Clark and Robert Aramayo play younger versions of elves Galadriel and Elrond -- characters already familiar to fans of the Lord of the Rings films.

"It's an epic adventure story, with universal themes, and a real labor of love -- we've all worked very very hard on it, and I just hope people enjoy it," said Aramayo at Monday's premiere.

"They built a city, with a dock and ships floating in it -- it's mind-blowing and really, really incredible to get to play on some of these sets."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

jeff bezos
Amazon
Lord of the Rings
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

One of the brightest stars is dying before our eyes

One of the brightest stars is dying before our eyes

Couture back on ramps but online retail still matters

Couture back on ramps but online retail still matters

Earth's water may be from asteroids: Study

Earth's water may be from asteroids: Study

K Sadashiva Rao: Forgotten Gandhi of the South

K Sadashiva Rao: Forgotten Gandhi of the South

Easy remedies for dull and dry hair

Easy remedies for dull and dry hair

 