American rapper Biz Markie dies aged 57

American rapper Biz Markie dies aged 57

No cause of death was given for the rapper, whose real name was Marcel Hall

AFP
AFP, Biz Markie,
  • Jul 17 2021, 07:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2021, 07:58 ist
American rapper Biz Markie. Credit: AFP File Photo

Innovative American rapper, DJ and producer Biz Markie, whose hit "Just a Friend" climbed the charts in 1989, died on Friday, aged 57, according to media reports.

Representatives announced the rapper's passing, saying he died with his wife by his side, Rolling Stone magazine reported.

No cause of death was given for the rapper, whose real name was Marcel Hall, but he had dealt with health issues in recent years related to Type 2 diabetes, reports added.

Also known for songs like "Pickin' Boogers" and "Chinese Food," the New York-born Biz Markie earned the nickname the "Clown Prince of Hip-Hop."

New York mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted his condolences in the wake of the news.

"Biz Markie turned hip hop on its head and brought that New York sense of humor to audiences across the world," he wrote.

"We're mourning a true son of Harlem tonight."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

United States
Music
Rap

What's Brewing

DH Toon | DIY Olympic medal ceremony inspired by govt?

DH Toon | DIY Olympic medal ceremony inspired by govt?

How to make yum pancakes with a healthy twist

How to make yum pancakes with a healthy twist

This innovation makes paper bags stronger, reusable

This innovation makes paper bags stronger, reusable

Hamilton takes pole for F1 sprint on fizzing Friday

Hamilton takes pole for F1 sprint on fizzing Friday

Sanitation worker clears RAS exam in a tale of grit

Sanitation worker clears RAS exam in a tale of grit

Dutch ethical hackers on a mission to fix the internet

Dutch ethical hackers on a mission to fix the internet

 