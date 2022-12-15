Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan to be present as film festival begins in Kolkata

Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan will be among those present as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival on Thursday.

Governor CV Ananda Bose, cricket legend Sourav Ganguly, actor Jaya Bachchan and singer Arijit Singh will also be a part of the star-studded function at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, an official said.

Total 183 films from 42 countries will be screened across 10 venues in Kolkata as a part of the state-sponsored festival, which will continue till December 22, he said.

Also Read | Rioting case against filmgoers at Kerala Film Festival triggers row

An exhibition on Satyajit Ray, talk shows and discussions on films, and workshops will also be held during the festival.

Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Abhimaan (1973), starring the Bachchan couple in the lead roles, will be the inaugural film.

Last two years, the festival was low-key due to the pandemic.