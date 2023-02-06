Anthology offers glimpse into Satyajit Ray's fiction, non-fiction writings

A new anthology offers a glimpse into the fiction and non-fiction writings of legendary filmmaker and polymath Satyajit Ray.

A two-volume boxset, "The Best of Satyajit Ray" published by Penguin Random House India, is not only a treat for the Ray enthusiasts but also a collector’s edition.

The book set picks from the ever-popular adventures of Ray’s enduring creation, the professional sleuth, Feluda, to the chronicles of Professor Shonku, his short stories as well as writings on filmmaking, and his thoughts on world and Indian cinema.

"Satyajit Ray was a creative genius. His life, philosophy, and works have inspired millions of people across the world. While he’s largely celebrated for his films, Ray’s writings, music compositions and illustrations, among others, are true gems. His detective stories, science fiction, and writings on cinema and music open a window to the creative world of this Renaissance man," said Premanka Goswami, Associate Publisher & Head of Backlist, Penguin India, in a statement.

Goswami added this two-volume The Best of Satyajit Ray, available on online and offline stores, will help readers conveniently fall back upon the master’s writings.

Ray (1921-1992) was one of the most eminent film directors of world cinema with films like "Pather Panchali" (Song of the Little Road, 1955) that established his position as a major film director, winning numerous awards.

A recipient of 36 National Film Awards, the filmmaker was also honoured by several national and international awards, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Padma Bhushan, and the Bharat Ratna. He was presented with the Honorary Oscar for Lifetime Achievement by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) in 1992.