Ariana Grande becomes first woman to reach 200 million followers on Instagram

Ariana Grande 1st woman with 200 mn Instagram followers

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Sep 01 2020, 15:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2020, 15:58 ist
Grande has become the first woman to have 200 million followers on Instagram. Credits: Reuters

 Pop star Ariana Grande has become the first woman to have 200 million followers of photo-video sharing platform Instagram.

The 27-year-old musician is followed by reality TV star-entrepreneur Kylie Jenner and singer-actor Selena Gomez with 193 and 190 million followers, respectively.

Friend and collaborator Lady Gaga congratulated Grande on achieving the milestone.

“(Congratulations) to my friend @arianagrande for 200 million followers! You're a queen! Wear that crown!" Gaga wrote on Twitter.

The duo recently performed their hit single, "Rain on Me” at the VMAs and also won the award for best collaboration on the track.

