Arjun says his bond with Chiranjeevi Sarja is ‘immortal’

Promising Sandalwood actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7 following a heart attack, leaving his near and dear ones in a state of shock. Following this, several big names from the film industry offered their condolences to his family while fans proclaimed that he would live on through his work. Pan-South actor and Chiru’s uncle Arjun recently remembered his ‘young son’ and said that he would miss him a lot. ‘Action King’ said that he has gone to a place of no return, which is like a punishment for the Sarja family. Arjun added that the Ajith hero would never be forgotten as ‘our bond is immortal’.

"Your grandfather named you Chiranjeevi (immortal), and it will remain true. Your words, smile, memories and our bond will remain immortal. Chiru, everyone tells us that God should give us the courage to bear this loss. But, this lies in your hands,” he said.

Chiranjeevi began his acting career with Vayuputra (2009), which impressed a section of the audience. He subsequently acted in the remakes of quite a few Telugu and Tamil movies, carving a niche for himself. Some of his notable movies include Rudra Tandava, Ram-Leela and Vardhanayaka.

In 2018, he added a new dimension to his career when the much-hyped Amma I Love You emerged as a smash hit and impressed a vast section of the audience. He was last seen in Sivarjuna, which hit screens days before the COVID-19 lockdown. Four movies, featuring the star in the lead, are in various stages of production.

Coming back to Arjun, he recently grabbed attention with his strong performance in the Kannada biggie Kurukshetra, starring Darshan. He was also seen in the Sivakarthikeyan-Abhay Deol starrer Hero, which released in December. The Naa Peru Surya actor currently has the eagerly-awaited Marakkar, starring Mohanlal, in his kitty.