Ayushmann flirts with 'Pathaan' in lehenga as new 'Dream Girl 2' date announced

Dream Girl 2 will be released on July 7 and to make the announcement, actor Ayushmann Khurrana dropped a new fun video, where his character Pooja is seen flirting with superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan on the phone.
Ayushmann took to Instagram, where he shared a clip announcing the new release date. It was unveiled on the occasion of Valentine's day.
BREAKING NEWS: @Pooja_DreamGirl is back!#7KoSaathMein dekhenge! 😜#DreamGirl2 releasing in cinemas on 7th July, 2023.@writerraj @ananyapandayy @EktaaRKapoor @balajimotionpic pic.twitter.com/hW9xSwHrlq
— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) February 13, 2023
It shows Ayushmann, who is wearing a lehenga, as his character Pooja, without revealing the face while talking on the phone with Pathaan. One can hear Shah Rukh Khan's voice from the other side.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Ayushmann captioned it: "BREAKING NEWS: @pooja_dreamgirl is back! #7KoSaathMein dekhenge! #DreamGirl2 releasing in cinemas on 7th July, 2023."
Dream Girl 2 stars Ananya Panday opposite Ayushmann while the first part had Nushrratt Bharuccha.
Dream Girl 2 also stars Asrani, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Govardhan Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Manoj Joshi among others.
Dream Girl 2 is set to release on July 7.
