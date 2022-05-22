Balakrishna's 'Akhanda' runs 175-day in AP theatre

Balakrishna's 'Akhanda' completes 175-day run in Andhra Pradesh theatre

According to reports, the theatre owners want to celebrate the occasion privately, and Nandamuri Balakrishna is expected to attend

IANS
IANS, Hyderabad,
  • May 22 2022, 13:50 ist
  • updated: May 22 2022, 13:50 ist
Nandamuri Balakrishna in Akhanda. Credit: Special Arrangement

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati's hit commercial treat Akhanda has now run for 175 days at Chilakaluripeta's Ramakrishna theatre in Andhra Pradesh.

According to reports, the theatre owners want to celebrate the occasion privately, and Nandamuri Balakrishna is expected to attend. While most people believe that the days of films being honoured for running for 50 or 100 days are over, Balakrishna proves otherwise by achieving this rare feat.

Following the pandemic, the Telugu box office has seen a proper hit for the first time in a long while, and it all started with Balakrishna's Akhanda. In some theatres, the film also completed a 100-day run at the box office in March.

Balakrishna is now working under Gopichand Mallineni of Krack fame for their highly-anticipated mass entertainer.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Entertainment News
Telugu films
Tollywood
Akhanda

What's Brewing

Roti, kapda, makaan aur bandwidth

Roti, kapda, makaan aur bandwidth

Advice from a news junkie

Advice from a news junkie

Metaphysics of the mundane

Metaphysics of the mundane

Hit by rain, B'luru's Big Banyan Tree set to branch out

Hit by rain, B'luru's Big Banyan Tree set to branch out

Mechanics, hairdressers... Ukraine recruits train

Mechanics, hairdressers... Ukraine recruits train

Youngest athlete stands the tallest

Youngest athlete stands the tallest

J&K mishap: Families cling to hope as search continues

J&K mishap: Families cling to hope as search continues

A paw-some day trip: dogs ride Japan bullet train

A paw-some day trip: dogs ride Japan bullet train

 