Balakrishna's 'Akhanda' completes 175-day run in Andhra Pradesh theatre

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati's hit commercial treat Akhanda has now run for 175 days at Chilakaluripeta's Ramakrishna theatre in Andhra Pradesh.
According to reports, the theatre owners want to celebrate the occasion privately, and Nandamuri Balakrishna is expected to attend. While most people believe that the days of films being honoured for running for 50 or 100 days are over, Balakrishna proves otherwise by achieving this rare feat.
Following the pandemic, the Telugu box office has seen a proper hit for the first time in a long while, and it all started with Balakrishna's Akhanda. In some theatres, the film also completed a 100-day run at the box office in March.
Balakrishna is now working under Gopichand Mallineni of Krack fame for their highly-anticipated mass entertainer.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Roti, kapda, makaan aur bandwidth
Advice from a news junkie
Metaphysics of the mundane
Hit by rain, B'luru's Big Banyan Tree set to branch out
Mechanics, hairdressers... Ukraine recruits train
Youngest athlete stands the tallest
J&K mishap: Families cling to hope as search continues
A paw-some day trip: dogs ride Japan bullet train