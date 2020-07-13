‘Bhajarangi 2’ teaser makes a solid impact, Shivarajkumar fans thrilled

It is no secret that veteran actor Shivarajkumar is one of the most respected and sought-after performers in the Kannada film industry. The ‘Hat-trick Hero’ is loved by one and all due to his impressive screen presence, impeccable acting style and humble nature. He has given Sandalwood some of its biggest hits, proving that he is the ‘pride of Karnataka’. Now, Shivanna will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited Bhajarangi 2, one of the biggest movies of the year.

The teaser of the film, which was released on Sunday (July 12), has taken YouTube by storm much to the delight of movie buffs. The video has already secured over 1.2 million digital views, proving the Shivanna mania is second to none. It has also been ‘liked’ by over one lakh users, which is quite a feat by Sandalwood standards.

Bhajarangi 2, directed by A Harsha, is an actioner that features the Om hero in a massy new avatar. It has been shot on a ‘big scale’ and is likely to have quite a few elevation scenes. The biggie stars Bhavana and upcoming actress Nisarga as the leading ladies. Contrary to perception, Bhajarangi 2 is not a sequel to the 2013 blockbuster Bhajarangi.

Coming back to SRK, he was last seen in the box office dud Drona that hit screens a few days before the Covid-19 lockdown. The film was not promoted properly and this proved to be its downfall. Many feel, Bhajarangi 2 has the potential to help him bounce back. He also has a film with Vijay Milton and the Ravi Arasu-helmed RDX in his kitty. On is likely to get clarity of the release dates of the movies once theatres reopen and things return to normal.