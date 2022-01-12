Bhumi Pednekar joins Arjun Kapoor in 'The Lady Killer'

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has been cast opposite Arjun Kapoor in the suspense drama The Lady Killer, the film's makers announced on Wednesday.

The Lady Killer chronicles the story of a small town playboy who falls in love with a "self-destructive beauty" as they embark on a whirlwind romance.

The film will be directed by Ajay Bahl, who previously helmed movies like BA Pass and Section 375.

The Lady Killer is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh.

Pednekar said she found the script of The Lady Killer gripping and took it up to challenge herself as an actor.

"As an artist, this role pushes me out of my comfort zone and gives me a lot to bite into. I can’t wait to start work on the film with Arjun, my director Ajay Bahl and my stellar producers Bhushan sir and Shaailesh sir," the 32-year-old actor said in a statement.

Bahl said the team zeroed in on Kapoor and Pednekar for the lead parts as the film is a "rollercoaster of emotions" and they needed actors who could "ride it every step of the way".

"I'm so happy to have Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar essay these roles because not only are they perfect for the parts but also bring in their signature styles and flair," he added.

Kumar, managing director and chairman of T-Series, said the team is excited to have Pednekar come aboard the project.

"Bhumi’s versatility and raw talent coupled with Arjun Kapoor’s style and persona is a dynamite combination and their fresh chemistry with Ajay’s vision definitely makes this a suspense drama to watch out for," the producer added.

Singh said Pednekar is the perfect choice for the film, which he described as a "crazy, enriching ride".

The Lady Killer is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Karma Media & Entertainment.

Check out DH's latest video: