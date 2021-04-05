Birthday special: 4 Upcoming Rashmika Mandanna movies to look forward to

There's no denying the fact that Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular actors in the Telugu film industry. The 'Karnataka Crush' enjoys a strong fan following due to her charming screen presence and sincere performances. She is quite active on social media, which has established her as the 'Queen of Hearts'.

On Monday (April 5), as Rashmika turns a year older, here is a look at her upcoming films

Pushpa (Telugu)

The 'Kodava Beauty' will be seen essaying the role of a government official in the Sukumar-directed action drama Pushpa, which features Allu Arjun in the lead. The film revolves around the issue of smuggling and is expected to have a gripping storyline. It was to be made with Mahesh Babu in the lead but that did not happen as 'Prince' opted out over creative differences. Pushpa features Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil as the antagonist and will mark his Tollywood debut.

Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu (Telugu)

Rashmika is set to team up with young star Sharwanand for the Tirumala Kishore-directed Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu, which has created a fair deal of buzz among fans. The Chalo star will be seen in a new avatar in the movie. More details about Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu are likely to be revealed in the coming days.

Mission Majnu (Hindi)

'Geetha' will be seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the action-thriller Mission Majnu, which marks her Bollywood debut. The film revolves around a covert RAW operation in Pakistan and is likely to click with the 'Gen Y' crowd. It has been directed by Shantanu Bagchi and has a strong supporting cast that includes Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra. Rashmika was supposed to make her Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of the Telugu movie Jersey but that didn't happen. It remains to be seen whether Mission Majnu serves as a good launch vehicle for her.

Goodbye (Hindi)

Rashmika recently began work on the second Hindi film Goodbye, which will see her sharing screen space with Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan. Many feel that working with Big B so early in her career may open new avenues for her.