Birthday special: 5 fantastic movies that prove Aamir Khan is a powerhouse performer

It is no secret that Aamir Khan is one of the biggest and most popular actors in Hindi cinema. The seasoned performer enjoys a strong fan following because of his gripping screen presence and impressive body of work. Today (March 14), as 'Mr Perfectionist' turns a year older, here is a look at some of his finest performances from the past two decades.

Lagaan (2001)

The Ashutosh Gowariker-helmed period drama was one of the biggest hits of 2001 and helped Aamir add a new dimension to his career. The film revolved around a group of villagers who take on the 'British Raj' in a cricket match to save themselves from taxation. Lagaan, India's official entry to the Oscars, was shortlisted for 'Best Foreign Language Film' but failed to bag the award.

Rang De Basanti (2006)

A hard-hitting yet engaging drama, Rang De Basanti revolved around the tragic events, which force four young men to revolt against the corrupt system and seek justice for a friend. The film, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, featured a lively performance from Aamir that clicked with the younger generation. The film had a stellar cast that included Siddharth, R Madhavan, Atul Kulkarni and Soha Ali Khan.

Fanaa (2006)

Featuring stellar performances from Aamir and Kajol, Fanaa was one of the most talked-about movies of 2006 and helped the 'Mr Perfectionist' continue his good run at the box office. The romantic-thriller had a stellar supporting cast that included names such as Rishi Kapoor, Kirron Kher and Tabu.

Taare Zameen Par (2007)

A moving drama, Taare Zameen Par featured Aamir in the role of a compassionate teacher and highlighted the problems faced by children who suffer from dyslexia. The film was an official entry to the Oscars but failed to move into the final round.

Dangal (2016)

The sports-drama featured a strong storyline, which touched upon women empowerment, and hit the right notes with its intense presentation. The film featured Aamir in the role of a pehelwan and helped him provide strong proof of his abilities as an actor. Dangal starred Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh of Chachi 420 fame as the leading ladies.