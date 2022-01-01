Birthday special: 5 films that bear testimony to Vidya Balan's acting prowess

Actor Vidya Balan, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2005 release Parineeta, is inarguably one of the finest performers in the Hindi film industry today. The star has carved a niche for herself due to her stellar screen presence, nearly flawless voice modulation and impressive selection of roles. 'Anvi' has held her own on the big screen against top stars such as Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt, proving that her acting prowess is second to none. On Saturday, as Vidya turns 43, here is a look at some of her finest films.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)

The Priyadarshan-helmed movie was a remake of the Malayalam classic Manichitrathazhu and revolved around what happens when the female protagonist is possessed by a dancer's ghost. It featured Vidya in one of the most challenging roles of her career and served as strong proof of her acting abilities. Her transformation from docile to belligerent towards the end was as scary as can be and left fans asking for more. Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which featured Akshay Kumar in the role of a doctor, did well at the box office and attained cult status.

Also read | 'Sherni' made me realise it is tough to be a forest officer: Vidya Balan

Ishqiya (2010)

The powerhouse performer redefined the meaning of bold with her effective portrayal of a manipulative widow in Ishqiya, a black comedy drama with romantic elements set in the Hindi heartland. Her chemistry with Arshad Warsi and Naseeruddin Shah was as crackling as can be. The Vishal Bhardwaj-backed movie did decent business at the box office, receiving rave reviews. Its sequel, titled Dedh Ishqiya , hit the screens in 2014. Vidya, however, wasn't part of the project.

The Dirty Picture (2011)

Vidya played the role of aspiring actor-turned- reel seductress in the hard-hitting drama, which established her as Bollywood's resident 'Lady Superstar'. The Milan Lutharia-helmed movie was inspired by the life of yesteryear star Silk Smitha, who ended her life at a young age, and proved to be a big hit at the box office. Vidya bagged the National Award for 'Best Actress' for what many regard as the finest performance of her career. The Dirty Picture had an impressive cast that included Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah and Tushar Kapoor.

Kahaani (2012)

The star consolidated her standing at the box office when she played Vidya Bagchi, a 'pregnant woman' in search of her husband, in the critically-acclaimed thriller Kahaani. Everything about her performance--right from the body language to the expressions-- was spot on, which made the film feel realistic. Kahaani was followed by a spiritual successor Kahaani 2 with Vidya and Arjun Rampal in the lead. It was remade in Telugu and Tamil as Anaamika and En Anbe Nee Enge, respectively with Nayanthara stepping into Vidya's shoes. Bob Biswas, a spin-off, premiered on OTT on December 3, receiving mixed reviews.

Tumhari Sulu (2017)

Vidya continued her tryst with 'women-centric' movies when she played the titular in the enjoyable comedy-drama Tumhari Sulu, which emerged as a sleeper hit when it hit the screens in 2017. The actor played the role of a simple housewife with effortless ease, making it easier for fans to relate to her mundane life. She aced her character's transformation from innocent to naughty in a few key scenes, proving that she is versatility personified. Tumhari Sulu was remade in Tamil as Kaatrin Mozhi with Jyothika in the lead.

Honourable mentions: Sherni, Paa, Shakuntala Devi, Parineeta and NTR Kathanayakudu/NTR Mahanayakudu