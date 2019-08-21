'Bond 25' officially titled 'No Time To Die'

The new James Bond film is officially titled "No Time To Die".

The official James Bond Twitter account made the announcement on Tuesday.

"Daniel Craig returns as James Bond, 007 in... 'NO TIME TO DIE'. Out in the UK on 3 April 2020 and 8 April 2020 in the US. #Bond25 #NoTimeToDie," the tweet read.

According to the plot synopsis from MGM, the 25th installment of the classic spy series, based on the character created by Ian Fleming, will see Bond enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica after leaving active service.

"His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) from the CIA turns up asking for help.

"The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology," the release read.

The title reveal comes two months after a first look from the film's Jamaica sets was released amid reports of delays.

Craig, who returns for his fifth and final stint as Agent 007, had to undergo minor ankle surgery after sustaining an injury while shooting in May.

Troubles didn't seem to end for the film, directed by Cary Fukunaga, as a crew member was injured in the following month after a "controlled explosion" on the sets of the film at the UK's iconic Pinewood Studios.

The movie also stars Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Billy Magnussen, Ana de Armas, Rory Kinnear, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah, and Ralph Fiennes.

"Fleabag" creator-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge is on board the movie to "polish" the script.

"No Time to Die" hits the UK screens on April 3 and the US theatres on April 8, 2020