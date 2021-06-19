'Bro Daddy': Mohanlal to star in Prithviraj's second directorial venture

Mollywood star Prithviraj on Friday (June 18) confirmed that actor Mohanlal will star in his second directorial venture, Bro Daddy. The film, backed by Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirwad Cinema, is touted to be a family drama with a light-hearted storyline. It is likely to go on floors once the Covid-19 situation improves.

Prithviraj and 'Lalettan' had previously collaborated for the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, which marked the Memories actor's directorial debut. The action drama featured the 'Complete Actor' in a massy new avatar and revolved around what happens when a political bigwig, played by Sachin Khedekar, dies under mysterious circumstances. It had an impressive cast that included Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas and Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi. It was dubbed and released in multiple languages, which helped it find wide patronage. Bro Daddy appears to be a complete departure from Lucifer.

Prithviraj, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Cold Case, which features him in the role of a cop. The film has been directed by cinematographer-filmmaker Tanu Balak. It features Aditi Balan, who rose to fame with her work in the Tamil film Aruvi, as the leading lady and may prove to be a gamechanger for her. It is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on June 30.



Prithviraj also has Aadujeevitham, co-starring Amala Paul, and Kaduva in his kitty.

Mohanlal, on the other hand, will soon be seen in the Priyadarshan-helmed Marakkar. The biggie features him in the role of a Naval admiral and will release 'in theatres only'. He also has Aaraattu, starring Shraddha Srinath as the female lead, in his kitty. He is also set to make his directorial debut with Barroz, which incidentally features Prithvi in a key role. Mohanlal and Prithviraj were to collaborate for L2, a follow-up to Lucifer, but the plan was put on hold due to Covid-19 restrictions. The shoot will resume once things return to normal.