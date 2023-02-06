Cardi B wears Gaurav Gupta's creation at Grammys

Cardi B wears Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta's creation at Grammys red carpet

Gupta, known for his experimental sculpted designs, took to his official Instagram account to share photographs of Cardi B posing

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Feb 06 2023, 12:42 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2023, 12:42 ist
Cardi B wears Gaurav Gupta's. Credit: Instagram/@gauravguptaofficial

American rapper Cardi B rocked the 65th Annual Grammy Awards red carpet in a stunning custom-made gown crafted by Indian fashion designer Gaurav Gupta.

Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, better known by her stage name Cardi B, appeared at the pre-awards event on Sunday evening in a royal blue cutout sculptural 3D dress with a headgear over one eye and a trail.

Also Read | Lizzo wins Record of the Year Grammy for 'About Damn Time'

Gupta, known for his experimental sculpted designs, took to his official Instagram account to share photographs of Cardi B posing for the shutterbugs at the 2023 Grammys.

"@iamcardib in custom Gaurav Gupta Couture at Grammys 2023. Thank you for this electrifying moment Kolin Carter and Hema Bose," the Delhi-based designer captioned his post.

Also Read | Harry Styles wins the Grammy for Album of the Year

"True Blue, baby I love you," wrote Cardi B as she shared her pictures dressed in Gupta's ensemble piece.

Last year, Gupta dressed American rapper Meghan Thee Stallion for the 94th Annual Academy Awards.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

grammys
Grammy Award
Cardi B
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

Turkey earthquake: Photos narrate horrific aftermath

Turkey earthquake: Photos narrate horrific aftermath

Viola Davis completes EGOT with first Grammy win

Viola Davis completes EGOT with first Grammy win

Harry Styles wins the Grammy for Album of the Year

Harry Styles wins the Grammy for Album of the Year

Ricky Kej wins third Grammy Award

Ricky Kej wins third Grammy Award

Which Bengaluru trees do birds prefer?

Which Bengaluru trees do birds prefer?

 