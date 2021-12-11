'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' box office collection day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer opens on a decent note

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's latest movie Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, which hit the screens on November 10, has opened to a decent response at the box office. It collected Rs 3.75 crore in India on the opening day, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

The film has done reasonably well in the National Capital Region and Chandigarh but failed to make a strong impact in other markets.. The performance is by and large, along expected lines as it deals with a niche subject and caters to the multiplex crowd.

This is the sixth major film to hit the screens after theatres reopened in Maharasthra after the Covid-19 pandemic. Sooryavanshi set the ball rolling when it opened to a thunderous response at the box office, collecting nearly Rs 27 crore on its opening day. Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Satyameva Jayate 2, however, failed to keep the momentum going. The Saif Ali Khan-starrer raked in less than Rs 3 crore on day 1 while John's ' action drama netted around Rs 3.60 crore on the opening day. Antim, which featured Salman Khan in a key role, collected Rs 4.5 crore on the first day, emerging as the second-highest opener of the year.

Tadap, starring debutant Ahan Shetty in the lead, exceeded expectations when it collected nearly Rs 4 crore on the opening day.

The film has received mixed to positive reviews with most critics praising the performances. The word of mouth is better than expected, which should help it witness growth today. That said it will have a truncated opening week as the Hollywood biggie Spider-man No Way Home is slated to hit the screens in India on December 16.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, is a comedy drama that revolves around what happens when a gym trainer falls in love with a charming Zumba instructor with a 'past'. It is set in Chandigarh and highlights an important issue. The film stars Vaani Kapoor as the leading lady and is touted to be a gamechanger for her.