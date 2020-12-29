Channing Tatum may star opposite Sandra Bullock

Channing Tatum in final talks to star opposite Sandra Bullock in ‘The Lost City of D'

Dana Fox has penned the most recent draft of the script, based on an idea and treatment by Seth Gordon

PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Dec 29 2020, 11:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2020, 11:52 ist
Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock. Credit: Getty Images

Actor Channing Tatum is in final negotiations to star opposite Sandra Bullock in Paramount Pictures' romantic action-adventure The Lost City of D.

The Lost City of D is billed as an old-fashioned star vehicle as well as a screwball adventure featuring mismatched leads, witty repartee and romance.

The film follows a reclusive romance novelist (Bullock) who was sure nothing could be worse than getting stuck on a book tour with her cover model (Tatum), until a kidnapping attempt sweeps them both into a cutthroat jungle adventure, proving life can be so much stranger, and more romantic, than any of her paperback fictions.

According to Deadline, Adam and Aaron Nee, best known for directing the 2015 indie project Band of Robbers, will helm the project.

Dana Fox has penned the most recent draft of the script, based on an idea and treatment by Seth Gordon.

Bullock is also producing the film via her banner, Fortis Films, along with Gordon's Exhibit A and Liza Chasin and her 3dot Productions. 

Channing Tatum
Sandra Bullock

