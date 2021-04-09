Chiranjeevi, Rana Daggubati movies face objections over Maoist content

Two big-ticket Telugu films – one starring Chiranjeevi and the other with Rana Daggubati as the lead – are facing protest for their alleged heroic portrayal of the Maoists and the insurgent movement.

The objections from one Hyderabad based organization Anti Terrorism Forum come at a time when the nation is enraged over the Maoist ambush that killed 22 CRPF jawans in Chhattisgarh a few days back.

The ATF is alleging that “a few vested interest groups and Urban Naxals are trying hard to push their agenda through movies.”

Virata Parvam of Baahubali franchise fame Rana is based on the Naxal movement of the nineties in united Andhra Pradesh and is scheduled for release on 30 April. While the plot of Chiranjeevi's Acharya, set for May 13 release, is not very clear, it is reportedly a story of a Maoist turned social reformer.

Virata Parvam's official teaser claims that the movie is “inspired from true events of 1990s.” Rana is shown as a Naxalite (as the Maoists were referred to earlier) and a revolutionary writer and Sai Pallavi as a village girl falling in love with him, reading his verses and attracted towards the movement.

Expressing fears that such movies might influence the youth to join the Maoists, ATF representatives have on Thursday submitted a memorandum asking the Central Board of Film Certification Hyderabad office to not clear the films.

“Maoists are an internal security problem but in some movies, they are romanticized as socio-economic reformers. The CBFC should not certify such movies based on a banned organisation for public viewing. Stars like Chiranjeevi, Rana should ponder about the effect their roles could have on the youth,” Ravinuthala Shashidhar, chairman, ATF tells DH.

CBFC regional officer Vardhanapu Balakrishna says that they can take a decision only after watching the full movie when it is sent for certification by the makers.

“Virata Parvam teaser shows it is based on the Naxalite movement while Acharya stills also show Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan in olive-green like clothing, brandishing rifles. But stills, teasers are often not the representation of the whole movie. We do not know how the story ends for the protagonist,” Vardhanapu says.

No official comment is available from both the film units. “Chiranjeevi plays the role of a former Naxalite, but the movie in no way glorifies the movement or supports Maoist actions,” an executive associated with Acharya told DH.