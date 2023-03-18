Sneak peak into Chitrangda Singh's upcoming 'Gaslight'

Chitrangda Singh shares glimpse of her first shot from 'Gaslight'

Chitrangda took to Twitter, where she shared a clip of her shooting for the film, which will release on March 31

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 18 2023, 16:08 ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2023, 16:08 ist
Chitrangda Singh. Credit: Twitter/@IChitrangda

Actress Chitrangda Singh shared a behind-the-scenes moment of her first shot from her upcoming film Gaslight.

She shared that this is the "most complex" role she has played so far.

Chitrangda took to Twitter, where she shared a clip of her shooting for the film, which will release on March 31.

"My first day ! My first shot as Rukmani! #bts This is probably the most complex role I have played so far ..so special ! So grateful .. so excited," Chitrangda wrote as the caption.

The film also stars Vikrant Massey and Sara Ali Khan.

Gaslight is a psychological thriller and sees Sara essaying a specially abled character. The film, produced by Ramesh Taurani, Tips Films Ltd and Akshai Puri, 12th Street Entertainment and directed by Pavan Kirpalani, also stars Chitrangda Singh, Akshay Oberoi and Rahul Dev.

Gaslight will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on March 31, 2023.

