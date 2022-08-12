'Chotu bhaiya should play bat ball': Urvashi to Pant

'Chotu bhaiya should play bat ball': Urvashi Rautela to Rishabh Pant's retort

Her response comes after Rishabh's now deleted Instagram Story, which read: 'It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines'

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  Aug 12 2022, 14:49 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2022, 14:49 ist
Urvashi Rautela has once again taken a dig at Rishabh Pant after an interview wherein the actress-model claimed the cricketer "waited for her" and he replied on social media saying "mera peecha choro behen (leave me alone sister)".

Indirectly referring Pant as a 'cougar hunter', Urvashi took to Instagram and wrote: "Chotu bhaiya should play bat ball."

"Main koi munni badnaam nahi hoon badnam hone with young kiddo darling tere liye (I won't be shamed because of a kid like you)."

She used hashtags such as #RPChotuBhaiyya, #DontTakeAdvantageOfASilentGirl and #CougarHunter.

Her response comes after Rishabh's now deleted Instagram Story, which read: "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines."

"Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them." He hashtagged the post #merapichachorhoBehen and #Jhutkibhilimithotihai.

The cricketer gave out no names, but social media users came to a conclusion to Urvashi, who claimed in a viral interview that the unnamed "RP" waited for her in a hotel lobby and called her several times -- she was asleep and saw 17 missed calls when she woke up.

She claimed this in an interview, where she reportedly said that she was shooting in Varanasi and from there she went to New Delhi.

"In New Delhi, I was shooting full day and after about 10 hours of shooting when I went back, I had to get ready and you know that girls take a lot of time to get ready. Mr. RP came, he sat in the lobby and waited for me, and he wanted to meet."

She said that she was so "tired" that she slept and "didn't realise" that she got so many calls.

urvashi rautela
Rishabh Pant
Cricket
bollywood
Sports News
Entertainment News

