Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Natalie Portman and others from Hollywood remember Irrfan Khan

Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Natalie Portman are among the Hollywood celebrities who have mourned the death of actor Irrfan Khan.

The actor lost his battle with a rare form of cancer and died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday. He was buried at the Versova graveyard.

Pratt and Howard had famously collaborated with Irrfan on their 2015 blockbuster Jurassic World and they remembered the actor as a "screen legend" and an "exquisite human being".

"So sad to hear about the passing of screen legend @irrfank . Irrfan Khan played Masrani in Jurassic World. He was an exquisite actor and human. He will be missed," Pratt tweeted.

Howard shared two stills of hers with Irrfan from the Colin Trevorrow-directed adventure thriller and said she feels "lucky" to have worked with the actor.

"Irrfan, you are an exquisite human being and we will all miss you dearly. These images are from the first and last day of filming, and I was lucky enough to spend them working with you. Love to you and your family always," she posted.

Trevorrow was among the first from Hollywood to pay tributes to Irrfan.

"Deeply sad to have lost #IrrfanKhan. A thoughtful man who found beauty in the world around him, even in pain. In our last correspondence, he asked me to remember “the wonderful aspects of our existence” in the darkest of days. Here he is, laughing," he wrote on Twitter.

Another Hollywood star, Natalie Portman also remembered Irrfan with whom she collaborated on 2008 movie New York, I Love You. The two actors shared the screen space for filmmaker Mira Nair's segment in the anthology film.

Portman took to her Instagram Story and uploaded a photo of hers with Irrfran from the critically-acclaimed movie.

"Sending love to Irrfan Khan’s loved ones today," the actor wrote alongside the photo.

Filmmaker Marc Webb, who directed Irrfan in 2012 superhero hit The Amazing Spider-Man, said he will always be a "dedicated" fan of the actor's work.

"In Irrfan, power and gentleness co-existed perfectly. When he sings to his new wife at the bathroom door in The Namesake or speaks of his father in Life of Pi his talent is positively mystical.

"He is the most nuanced actor I’ve worked with. I am forever his dedicated fan," he tweeted.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Ang Lee also mourned Irrfan's demise, calling him "a great artist, a true gentleman and a brave fighter". The two had worked on 2012 movie "Life of Pi".

"His passing away is cinema’s loss. We will miss him dearly. May you Rest In Peace my dear friend," Lee said in a statement to Deadline.

Indian-origin Hollywood star Mindy Kaling said she is "devastated" after learning about Irrfan's death.

"The loss of Irrfan Khan - at such a young age - is devastating. He was my favorite actor.

"I can’t think of someone who gave such layered and thoughtful performances but was also a movie star; you couldn’t take your eyes off of him onscreen. Love and peace to his family," Kaling said in a post on Twitter alongside a photo of Irrfan.

French actor Omar Sy, who featured alongside Irrfan in "Jurassic World" and 2016's "Inferno", called Irrfan an "exceptional man".

"May your soul rest in peace my man @irrfan exceptional man and actor. My thoughts and prayers go to his loved ones," Sy said in a post on Instagram.

Suits star Gabriel Macht recalled his meeting with Irrfan when his wife, Jacinda Barrett, worked with the actor on 2006 film "The Namesake".

"I met Irrfan Khan when he worked with @JacindaBarrett on 'The Namesake'. One of the most pleasant, down to earth, and gentle beings in the few times I had with him. What a beautiful actor as well. Blessings to he and his family. #RIPIrrfanKhan" he tweeted.