'Code M' review: This Jennifer Winget-Tanuj Virwani starrer is quite compelling

Rating: 3.5/5

Zee 5 and Alt Balaji's latest offering Code M, which began streaming some time ago, is a fairly compelling thriller that excites and shocks fans in equal proportions. The show revolves around the unexpected events that unfold after a brave Army man is killed while dealing with 'terrorists'. It opens on a terrifying and intense note and this sets the tone for what is to follow.

The makers waste no time in getting to the point and this adds a new dimension to the onscreen action.

The screenplay relies on 'showing' rather than 'telling', which results in a wholesome viewing experience for viewers. The writers have handled the track involving Angad (Tanuj Virwani) and Monica Mehra (Jennifer Winget) quite expertly and refrained from making it too 'filmi'. Moreover, the female protagonist has been portrayed as an independent yet emotional person and this makes Code M a relatable affair.

The two major twists in the closing episodes are bound to leave viewers with mixed feelings. The first one comes out of the blue and completely changes the feel to the show. It has also been handled sensitively and this ups the recall value of Code M. Sadly, the second one is along expected lines and fails to make an impact. Coming to performances, Jennifer is sincere and handles the intense scenes reasonably well. Tanuj impresses with his raw intensity and proves that he is a star in the making. His chemistry with the TV star is one of the biggest highlights of Code M. Rajat Kapoor puts his best foot forward and serves his purpose.

The background music and editing are adequate while the other technical aspects too have been handled fairly well. To conclude, Code M makes for a delightful watch and raises the bar as far as (over-the-top media services) OTT content is concerned. Enough said!