‘Coolie No 1’ trailer to be out on November 28, confirms Varun Dhawan

Actor Varun Dhawan has taken to Instagram to announce that the trailer of his upcoming movie Coolie No 1 is set to release on Saturday (November 28). The star shared a video in which he is seen alongside Sara Ali Khan, creating a great deal of buzz among fans.

Coolie No 1, directed by David Dhawan, is a remake/reboot of the director’s 1995 release of the same name. While Varun reprises Govinda’s role from the original movie, Sara essays the character played by Karisma Kapoor in the cult comedy. The film was originally supposed to release in theatres but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The makers soon opted for a ‘direct to OTT’ release, skipping the theatrical route.

Coolie No 1 is slated to stream on Amazon Prime Video from December 25.

The digital medium emerged as an alternative to theatres amid the Coviid-19 situation. Films such as Gulabo Sitabo, Dil Bechara, Nani’s V, Kollywood’s Soorarai Pottru and the Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmii are some of the major movies that premiered digitally as opposed to in theatres. It remains to be seen whether Coolie No 1 adds a new dimension to the ‘theatre vs OTT’ debate.

Interestingly, Varun hit the right notes with his performance in Judwaa 2 (a remake of Salman Khan’s Judwaa) and proved that he is a force to be reckoned with. It remains to be seen whether Coolie No 1 helps him add a new dimension to his career.

The film comes at a time when Sara and the Badlapur star are going through a rough patch on the work front. Varun was last seen in Street Dancer 3D, which did not do too well at the box office. The Kedarnath star, on the other hand, suffered a setback when Love Aaj Kal proved to be a commercial failure. They will be hoping to deliver a ‘digital blockbuster’ with Coolie No 1.