Coronavirus outbreak: Shraddha Kapoor urges people to take the lockdown ‘positively’

Actress Shraddha Kapoor recently urged people to take the 21-day lockdown, aimed at checking the novel coronavirus outbreak in India, ‘positively’ and use the time to grow as individuals. The Aashiqui 2 star said one should spend time with his/ her family and take necessary steps to stay healthy.

Just like Shraddha, several other Bollywood stars have been doing their bit to spread awareness about the COVID-19 situation. Amitabh Bachchan asked the aam janta to take social distancing seriously, while Priyanka Chopra took a special challenge to encourage people to wash their hands frequently. Similarly, Akshay Kumar urged people to stay at home and not go out in public just for the heck of it.

Tollywood stars too have contributed to the fight against the coronavirus. RRR actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan teamed up for an awareness video and listed the precautions one needs to keep in mind to stay safe. Baahubali hero Prabhas opted for self-quarantine after returning from Georgia and set an example. Similarly, ‘Megastar’ Chiranjeevi called off the shoot of Acharya to avoid mass gatherings which might help India in winning the war against COVID-19.

Coming back to Shraddha, she is going through an eventful phase on the professional side of things. Last year, she grabbed plenty of attention when she starred opposite ‘Darling’ in Saaho that emerged as a hit in the Hindi belt. She also tasted success with Chhichhore, featuring Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead. Earlier this year, she suffered a setback with Street Dancer 3D under-performing at the box office and brought her good run to a halt. ‘Aarohi’, however, bounced back with Baaghi 3 that raked in the moolah despite the coronavirus scare.