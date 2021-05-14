Daler Mehndi: my songs changed the music scene in India

Pop icon Daler Mehndi is back with a new number ‘Ragda’. Produced by DRecords International Private Limited, the peppy song, released recently, is a fusion of Bhojpuri and Punjabi. The singer has starred in the song, shot in a railway station.

Known for catchy numbers like ‘Bola Ta Ra Ra’, ‘Tunak Tunak Tun’ and ‘Dardi Rab Rab Kardi’, the popular singer-songwriter spoke to Showtime about the song, the evolution of music and more.

Excerpts:

What gave birth to ‘Ragda’?

Someone said Bhojpuri is synonymous with cuss language, and to me that is a racist comment. It is against my concept of equality. The hypocrisy ‘Hum sab ek hain’ (we are all one) shows when we mock our own languages, culture, and states. ‘Ragda’ was born then. I was born in Bihar. My mother tongue is Punjabi and my state tongue is Bhojpuri.

I wanted to do a light-hearted fun song, blending Bhojpuri with a Punjabi ‘tadka’. The visuals are by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Ahmad Khan.

How have music lovers received the song?

Some loved it while some didn’t. But I love all my work. I take risks. It takes all kinds to make a world. I am the same person who wrote hit songs like ‘Tunak Tunak’, ‘Har Taraf Tera Jalwa’ among others. I thoroughly enjoyed the process.

You’ve been a popular artiste from the 90’s. How has music changed today?

It’s a lot of music out there. There is some great work happening and there is a lot of non-music happening in the name of music. Would you have someone who has not studied surgery, come and operate on you? Having said that, music is a divine gift.

You have more avenues, more proximity with your fans, and there is technology serving you like never before. What more can one ask for? It’s a great time to be in.

You have sung many albums and movie numbers. How different are they?

Both the experiences are different and deeply satisfying. For my singles, I write the lyrics, design the rhythm, compose. Even for the film songs, I give my input. Like the famous ‘ting ling ling’ in ‘Rang De Basanti’ was my idea. So was the Haryanavi part in ‘Dangal’ title song. However, the most amazing experience is when I am performing live.

It feels good. The seed I sowed is a huge tree today. What ‘Bolo Ta Ra Ra’ did was change the music scene. Now a lot of Bollywood to South Indian films have a song with a Punjabi pop flavour.

You’ve started live sessions called ‘Ruh Se Rab Tak’ this May...

We all are experiencing the greatest churning of all times. Our parents and grandparents experienced partition and wars, but now amidst deaths, suffering, and pain, we are also getting an opportunity to experience oneness and coming together as one big community — humanity.

I am doing an hourly session on YouTube and Facebook, every day morning and evening, where various artists participate to pray for healing. With people getting anxious about the pandemic, these live sessions have a healing effect on the mind. The first step towards health is a balanced, happy, mindful mind.