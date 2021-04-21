Darshan's 'Roberrt' to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 25

Actor Darshan's latest movie Roberrt is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from April 25, the popular streamer announced on Wednesday. The film released in theatres on March 11, coinciding with Mahashivratri, and opened to a thunderous response at the Karnataka box office. The film ultimately emerged as a big hit and helped the Kannada film industry regain its mojo after the Covid-19 lockdown.

It received rave reviews for because of D Boss' performance and the engaging screenplay.

A section of the audience, however, pointed out that it had shades of/was similar to Rajinikanth's Tamil classic Baashha, which was remade in Kannada as Kotigobba with the late Vishnuvardhan in the lead.

Also Read | Darshan is a patient co-star, says ‘Roberrt’ actor Asha Bhat

Roberrt was directed by Tharun Sudhir of Chowka fame and revolved around the journey of a cook with past. It starred Asha Bhat as the leading lady and marked her Sandalwood debut. She had previously acted in the Hindi movie Junglee and many viewed this as a gamechanger for her

While speaking about working with Darshan, she recently told DH that she found him to be a patient co-star.

"Darshan sir is very patient and asked me to give the take without thinking that I was working with him, she had said.

Asha received praise for her screen presence and dancing style. The cast included Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu, Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan and Vinod Prabhakar. Darshan, meanwhile, is expected to resume work on his magnum opus Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka once the Covid-19 situation improves. The period drama is being directed by veteran filmmaker S V Rajendra Singh Babu and will be produced by Rockline Venkatesh.

Actor-politician Sumalatha is reportedly a part of the cast. The 'Challenging Star' also has an action-packed mass movie in his kitty.