'Dasara' first look poster: Nani's mass avatar has a 'Pushpa' vibe

Telugu star Nani on Sunday unveiled the first look poster of his new movie Dasara, giving movie buffs a reason to rejoice. It features the 'Natural Star' in a rustic new avatar that is gripping and terrifying in equal measure. His intensity is hard to miss. The star's menacing gaze and unkempt appearance may remind a section of the audience of Allu Arjun's 'desi' avatar from the recent blockbuster Puspa, which revolved around red sanders smuggling.

Dasara has been directed by debutant Srikanth Odela and is touted to be a game-changer for him. The action drama stars Keerthy Suresh, who won a National Award for her work in Mahanati, as the female protagonist. She previously acted alongside the Eega star in Nenu Local, which did well at the box office. It remains to be seen whether the two are able to work their magic this time around as well. The cast includes Sai Kumar, Samuthirkani and Zarina Wahab.

The buzz is that Roshan Matthew, who acted alongside Prithviraj in Kuruthi, will be playing a key role in the flick. Dasara will mark his Tollywood debut if things go as planned. The film's music will be composed by Santosh Narayanan, best known for his work on the Rajinikanth movies Kabali and Kaala.

Dasara comes at a time when Nani is going through a terrific phase on the work front. The star received acclaim for his work in Shyam Singha Roy, which featured him in the role of a filmmaker who is a legendary writer's reincarnation. It starred Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty of Uppena fame as the leading ladies. The cast included Bengali actor Jisshu, Murli Sharma and Madonna Sebastian.

He is awaiting the release of Ante Sundaraniki!, directed by Vivek Athreya. It stars Malayalam actor Nazriiya Nazim as the leading lady and marks her Tollywood debut. The movie is slated to hit the screens in June.