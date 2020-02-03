Dhanush teams up with director Karthick Naren for D 43

Versatile actor Dhanush is all set to team up with Sathya Jyothi Films for a film, being referred to as D 43. While making the big announcement, the banner behind Ajith Kumar's Pongal blockbuster Viswasam, confirmed the movie would be helmed by Karthick Naren with GV Prakash as the music composer.

"Very happy to announce our next Tamil film #D43 with @dhanushkraj, once again after the success of #Pattas. The young & talented @karthicknaren_Mwill direct the film. A @gvprakash Musical October 2020 Release#D43DirectedByKarthickNaren#D43GVPrakashMusical," tweeted Sathya Jyothi Films.

Karthick Naren rose to fame with the critically-acclaimed Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru/D 16, which emerged as a runaway. Thereafter, he wielded the microphone for the Gautham Vasudev Menon-backed Naragasooran, starring Arvind Swami and Shriya Saran. Sadly, the film has been put on the back burner with no clarity on its release. Many feel, working with the Maari hero might help him put the setback behind him, getting his career back on track.

Meanwhile, Karthick Naren is awaiting the release of Mafia, featuring Saaho actor Arun Vijay and Priya Bhavani Shankar.

Coming back to Dhanush, he was last seen in the Pongal release Pattas, which did well at the box office. The martial arts movie was directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar and featured 'D' in a new avatar. It cast also included Mehreen and Nassar.

He is currently working on a movie with Petta director Karthik Subbaraj, which features him in the role of a gangster/rowdy. He will reportedly be sporting a handlebar moustache in the biggie and this given fans a reason to rejoice.

The mass hero will also be seen in the Hindi film Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan.