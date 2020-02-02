Did Nayanthara make a mistake by accepting 'Thalaivar 168'?

Actress Nayanthara, one of the most sought-after names in Tamil cinema, recently joined the cast of Rajinikanth's eagerly-awaited Thalaivar 168, directed by Siruthai Siva. While her association with the biggie has created a great deal of buzz on social media, it might not really give brand Thalaivi a much-needed boost.

Not a good pairing: To begin with, Nayanthara and Rajinikanth do not really share a crackling chemistry on the big screen. The two first collaborated for the 2005 hit Chandramukhi. While the P Vasu-directed flick emerged a hit, the pairing failed to impress as the focus was primarily on Jyothika's spirited performance and her scenes with 'Superstar'. The two teamed up once again, nearly 15 years, for the recently released Darbar, directed by commercial director AR Murugadoss.

Sadly, it was the same story all over again as the 'daughter track' overshadowed their chemistry and emerged as the high point of the actioner. Moreover, the Aramm star did not have much to do in the biggie, which further diluted the impact of this pairing.

Not enough scope for Nayan?: Thalaivar 168 already features a stellar cast that includes noted actress Khushboo, Meena and 'Mahanati' Keerthy Suresh. As such, Nayanthara is unlikely to be the star focal point of the rural-drama and might even get lost in the mix.

Not what the doctor ordered: The biggest problem, however, seems to be Nayanthara's chequered form. The Bengaluru-born lady, last year, suffered a big setback when her heroine-centric flicks Airaa and Kolaiyuthir Kaalam sank without a trace, denting her 'Lady Superstar' status. Many feel that, under such circumstances, she needs to do another Maaya/ Kolamaavu Kokila to recover lost ground. Knowing Siva's massy brand of storytelling, it seems unlikely that Thalaivar 168 will give the young actress such a platform. In other words, if and when Thalaivar 168 does well at the box office, it will hardly affect/ change her fortunes.

Read: Is Nayanthara in danger of losing her 'Lady Superstar' status?