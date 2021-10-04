Did not want to take the pressure: Sivakarthikeyan on refusing 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' Tamil remake

Actor Sivakarthikeyan says that he rejected the Tamil remake of Allu Arjun's 2020 release Ala Vaikunthapurramloo as he did not want to take up the challenge of recreating its magic. Speaking to Cinema Express, the star added that nobody can dance better than than 'Bunny', which would have made the task even more difficult,

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, directed by top filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, was an action-packed commercial drama with family elements that proved to be a showreel for Allu Arjun. It hit the screens during Sankranti and emerged as a blockbuster despite facing competition from the Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarileru Neekkevvaru and Rajinikanth's Darbar. The film featured the catchy OMG Daddy and Butta Bomma songs, which clicked with the masses. The biggie starred Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and marked her second collaboration with 'Guruji'. The filmmaker had previously directed her in the 2018 release Aravinda Sametha, which featured Jr NTR in the lead. Ala Vaikunthapurramloo had an impressive cast that included Jayaram, Tabu and Murali Sharma. It is being remade in Hindi with Kartik Aaryan in the lead.

SK, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front and will soon be seen in Doctor. It is touted to be an action-thriller and has been directed by Nelson Dhilipkumar of Kolamaavu Kokila fame. It stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, who garnered attention with her work in Nani's Gang Leader, as the female protagonist and marks her Kollywood debut. It is slated to hit the screens on October 9.

Sivakarthikeyan's ambitious movie Ayalaan is nearing completion. He will also be seen in Don, which reunites him with Priyanka.

Allu Arjun, on the other hand, will next be seen in the pan-India movie Pushpa. It is touted to be an action-thriller and features the Julayi star in a new avatar. The biggie is slated to release in theatres on December 17.

