Disha Patani opens up on working with Salman Khan in 'Radhe'

Bollywood actor Disha Patani, who will be seen opposite Salman Khan in the upcoming movie Radhe, says that she is happy about working with the 'great human being' again. She added that shooting with him was a good experience as he made her feel comfortable.

Disha and 'Bhai' previously collaborated for the 2019 release Bharat, which did well at the box office while receiving above-average reviews. Their chemistry in Slow Motion was appreciated and proved to be a highlight of the biggie. They have garnered attention this time around as well due to their work in the Seeti Maar number.

The perception is that the MS Dhoni actor's glamourous screen presence has complemented Salman's reel image quite well. Disha said that preparing for the song was a challenge but it became easy as director Prabhudeva was patient with her.

Radhe, touted to be an action drama, revolves around the journey of a cop who lives life on his own terms and is expected to be a treat for the masses. It stars Randeep Hooda as the antagonist and is likely to be a gamechanger for him. His stylish new avatar has piqued the curiosity of the fans.

Radhe was expected to hit the screens last year but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is slated to release in select theatres and on OTT on May 13. The decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety of the common man.

Coming back to Disha, the star hit the jackpot with Malang and many feel that she has a bright future. There have been talks of her teaming up with pan-India star Prabhas for Salaar but this is yet to be confirmed. She was to essay the titular role in the Tamil movie Sangamithra but the biggie has been put on the backburner.

Salman, on the other hand, has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Tiger 3 in his kitty.