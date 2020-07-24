Disney postpones 'Mulan' indefinitely, delays all 'Avatar', 'Star Wars' films by a year

'Mulan' release pulled, 'Avatar', 'Star Wars' pushed

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 24 2020, 08:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2020, 11:55 ist
US singer Christina Aguilera attends the world premiere of Disney's "Mulan" at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Credit: AFP

Walt Disney Co postponed the debut of its movie "Mulan" indefinitely, the company said on Thursday, dealing a new blow to theatre operators who were counting on the live-action epic to help attract audiences during a pandemic.

"Mulan" was scheduled to reach theatres in March but its release has been postponed several times as many movie theatres remain closed to help keep the novel coronavirus from spreading. It had most recently been set to debut on August 21.

Disney also said it had delayed the release of currently scheduled "Avatar" and "Star Wars" films by one year. "Avatar 2" is now set to debut in December 2022, and the next "Star Wars" movie in December 2023.

"It’s become clear that nothing can be set in stone when it comes to how we release films during this global health crisis," a Disney representative said. "Today that means pausing our release plans for 'Mulan' as we assess how we can most effectively bring this film to audiences around the world."

