Dwayne Johnson says 'Black Adam' will not be part of DC's 'first chapter'

As DC Extended Universe (DCEU) undergoes a revamp, Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has indicated that there won't be any sequel to his latest film "Black Adam" in the foreseeable future.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the actor provided an update regarding the future of his antihero character in the "new DC universe".

Johnson, 50, said he connected with James Gunn, the new boss of DC Studios, and they decided that "Black Adam" will "not be in their first chapter of storytelling".

"However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters.

"James and I have known each other for years and have always rooted for each other to succeed. It’s no different now, and I will always root for DC (and Marvel) to win and WIN BIG," the actor wrote on the microblogging site.

In late October, Warner Bros hired "Guardians of the Galaxy" director Gunn and veteran executive Peter Safran as co-chairmen and CEOs of the newly formed DC Studios to revamp the Zack Snyder-created superhero universe.

Since then, Henry Cavill has announced that he will not return as Superman in future DC films and Patty Jenkins-Gal Gadot's "Wonder Woman 3" also not moving forward.

Johnson said, "These decisions made by James and DC leadership represent their vision of DCU through their creative lens."

"After 15 years of relentless hard work to finally make Black Adam, I’m very proud of the film we delivered for fans worldwide. I will always look back on the fan reaction to Black Adam with tremendous gratitude, humility and love," he added.

In response to Johnson's statement, Gunn tweeted he is waiting for an opportunity to collaborate with the actor.

“Love the Rock, and I’m always excited to see what he and Seven Bucks do next. Can’t wait to collaborate soon," the filmmaker wrote.

Further details about the new DC Studios slate will be announced in January.