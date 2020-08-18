ED records Sushant's father's statement in PMLA case

ED records statement of Sushant Singh Rajput's father in money laundering case

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 18 2020, 13:18 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2020, 13:37 ist
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Credit: AFP Photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recorded the statement of KK Singh, father of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in connection with a money laundering case probe linked to his son's death, officials said.

They said KK Singh (74), was questioned and his statement was recorded by the central probe agency on Monday here.

Singh, a resident of Patna, had last month filed a criminal FIR with the Bihar Police against Rajput's friend and actor Rhea Chakraborty, her family and few others alleging they abetted his son's suicide.

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput death: ED files money laundering case

Rajput (34), was found hanging at his Bandra (Mumbai) home on June 14.

Officials said Singh was asked about the information he has about Rajput's income, investments, professional assignments and relationship with Rhea Chakraborty and others.

Last week, the agency had also questioned Rajput's elder sister Mitu at its office in Mumbai.

The late actor has four sisters.

The ED has also quizzed Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, father Indrajit Chakraborty, Rajput's business managers, chartered accountants, house helps, his friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani in the case till now and their statements have been recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

READ: ED questions Sushant Singh Rajput's friend, business manager, sister

Some of Rajput's friends who were also his business partners have also been summoned by the agency for questioning next week, they said.

Rhea Chakraborty has been accused by Rajput's father of abetting his son's suicide. Her lawyer had said she is a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate with the ED probe.

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput case: Centre asks SC to allow CBI to continue probe

On July 25, Singh had filed a complaint with police in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty, her parents (including mother Sandhya Chakraborty), Showik, Rajput's manager Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi and unknown persons accusing them of cheating and abetting his son's suicide.

The CBI had re-registered this FIR as a fresh case and named the same people as accused. Singh also alleged financial irregularities.

In the complaint, Singh alleged that an amount of Rs 15 crore was siphoned off from Rajput's bank account in one year to accounts of persons not known or connected to the late actor. 



Enforcement Directorate
Sushant Singh Rajput
Money Laundering
Rhea Chakraborty
Prevention of Money Laundering Act

