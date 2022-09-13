Emmys 2022: Jason Sudeikis wins Lead Actor in Comedy Series honour for 'Ted Lasso'

Actor Jason Sudeikis has won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in Comedy Series for 'Ted Lasso' at the 74th Television Academy Awards.

He was up against names including Donald Glover for 'Atlanta', Bill Hader for 'Barry', Nicholas Hoult for 'The Great', and Steve Martin and Martin Short for 'Only Murders in the Building'.

'Ted Lasso' is an American sports comedy-drama television series developed by Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly.

It is based on a character of the same name that Sudeikis first portrayed in a series of promos for NBC Sports' coverage of the Premier League.

The series follows Ted Lasso, an American college football coach who is hired to coach an English soccer team in an attempt by its owner to spite her former husband.

Lasso tries to win over the skeptical English market with his folksy, optimistic demeanor while dealing with his inexperience in the sport.

Among other accolades, the series won the 2021 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Sudeikis also won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor - Television Series Musical or Comedy and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series.