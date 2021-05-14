Every action sequence has been designed to push the audience off their seats: Jr NTR on 'RRR'

Telugu star Jr NTR will soon be seen in the pan-India movie Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), directed by ace filmmaker S S Rajamouli. Speaking to Deadline, Tarak recently revealed that the film has been designed for a big-screen experience and features several action sequences that have the 'wow' factor.



"Every action sequence of RRR has been designed to make the audience go, ‘wow’, and to push them off their seats," said the actor.



RRR is touted to be a period drama and revolves around the fictional adventures of two real freedom fighters--- Bheem and Alluri Sitharamaraju. The Janatha Garage actor plays the tribal leader while Ram Charan essays the role of Sitharamaraju. Contrary to perception, this is not a patriotic drama and neither does it revolve around the freedom struggle. The film features Alia Bhatt as the leading lady and marks her Tollywood debut. The cast includes Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris and Ray Stevenson. Actor Daisy Edgar-Jones was to be a part of the film but opted out due to personal reasons.

RRR is slated to hit the screens on October 13 but may get postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Jr NTR and Rajamouli had previously collaborated for Student No 1, Simhadri and Yamadonga, which emerged as big hits. The perception is that RRR may prove to be yet another game-changer for the 'Young Tiger'.



Tarak, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. The mass hero will be teaming up with Koratala Siva for a movie after wrapping up RRR. The film is touted to be a political drama and may feature him in a new avatar. Jr NTR was to collaborate with Trivikram Srinivas but that did not happen due to 'creative differences'. He also has a film with KGF helmer Prashanth Neel for a pan-Indian film with commercial elements. The biggie is expected to begin shoot only after the filmmaker wraps up KGF Chapter 2 and the Prabhas-starrer Salaar.