Filmmaker Aanand L Rai tests positive for Covid-19

Aanand L Rai has completed the shoot of 'Atrangi Re'

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 31 2020, 14:04 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2020, 14:35 ist
Filmmaker Aanand L Rai. Credit: Facebook/Aanand L Ra

 Filmmaker Aanand L Rai on Thursday said he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is in quarantine.

Rai, who completed a shooting schedule of his upcoming directorial Atrangi Re on Wednesday, took to Twitter to share his diagnosis and said he is asymptomatic.

"I have tested covid positive today. Just wanted to inform everyone that I don't feel any symptoms & I feel fine. I'm quarantining as instructed by authorities (sic)" he wrote.

The 49-year-old director, known for films like Raanjhanaa and Tanu Weds Manu series, also urged all the people who have been around him in the past couple of days to get tested and follow Covid-19 protocols.

In a previous tweet, Rai said his Twitter account was hacked "more than 24 hours" ago and was restored today.

"Thank you @Twitter for getting me back my Twitter handle after being hacked for more than 24 hours. Really appreciate your efforts. @verified," the director said.

The incident makes Rai the latest film personality whose social media account was hacked this week.

Other names include choreographer-director Farah Khan and actor Vikrant Massey. 

Aanand L Rai
COVID-19
bollywood

