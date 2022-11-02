FM Nirmala Sitharaman watches Kannada blockbuster 'Kantara'

Taking time out from her official engagement, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday watched Kannada blockbuster movie Kantara.
"With a team of volunteers and well-wishers watched #KantaraMovie in Bengaluru. Well made @shetty_rishab (writer/director/actor). The film captures the rich traditions of Tuluvanadu and Karavali," the finance minister said in a tweet.
With a team of volunteers and well-wishers watched #KantaraMovie in Bengaluru.
Well made @shetty_rishab (writer/director/actor).👏
The film captures the rich traditions of Tuluvanadu and Karavali.
@rajeshpadmar @SamirKagalkar @surnell @MODIfiedVikas @KiranKS @Shruthi_Thumbri pic.twitter.com/vVbbk5fNno
— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) November 2, 2022
She watched the movie in a theatre at a mall in Bengaluru.
This low-budget action thriller showcasing indigenous art forms of Karnataka has been turning out to be a huge commercial success.
In her earlier stint as defence minister, Sitharaman had watched the movie Uri: The Surgical Strike, along with a group of war veterans in 2019.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Cows too stressed to keep up with global dairy demand
How high altitudes make voting in Himachal arduous
Status of women in Qatar, host of World Cup
Big brands set to miss plastic sustainability targets
Underwater heat 'inferno' ravages Mediterranean corals
SKY is the limit: Suryakumar world's no 1 T20I batter
Heavy rains paralyse Chennai again; See pics