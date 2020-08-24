From 'The Batman' to 'Suicide Squad' and the 'Snyder Cut', it's trailers galore at DC FanDome

DC's marketing machine went digital this week with FanDome, a 24-hour-long virtual event filled with panels, announcements, games and more for DC fans around the world amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the event, DC unleashed trailers of both highly-publicised properties and some that circled around the rumour mill. Here's a breakdown of those trailers:

Zack Snyder's Justice League

Likely to be the most anticipated thing out of FanDome, the trailer of the fabled Snyder Cut finally reared its head, showing a brief 4:3 aspect ratio glimpse of the vision that Zack Snyder had for the film before his departure.

The trailer shows a number of changes from what DC released in theaters in 2018, with legendary DC villain Darkseid opening up the footage, to the all-new design of Steppenwolf, and the members of the Justice League engaging in heroics, combat, with a stronger focus on Cyborg (whom Snyder called 'the heart' of the movie in a panel discussion) and The Flash.

The film releases in 2021 on HBO Max as both a 4-part series of 1-hour episodes and a full-length 4-hour film. Director Zack Snyder said they are working on a distribution plan to ensure fans worldwide can also see the film.

Wonder Woman 1984

The much-hyped sequel to 2017's Wonder Woman got its second trailer at the event.

Unlike the first trailer, which went all-in on the 1980s feel with a cover of "Blue Monday", this trailer was significantly more traditional as it delved a deeper into its characters and the outcomes of their choices.

The also trailer showed, for the first time, Cheetah, who is one of Wonder Woman's oldest adversaries in the comics. On a lighter note, it also showed a greater glimpse of Steve Trevor, who has taken on the 'fish out of water' role as he shows up in 1984, leading Diana to show him the ropes of this new world.

Wonder Woman 1984 is slated for release on October 2, 2020.

The Batman

A most unexpected surprise came in the teaser for Matt Reeves' take on the Caped Crusader as DC released the first teaser of The Batman, showcasing a take that could very well beat Christopher Nolan's on being gritty and dark.

The trailer indicates Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne to be more mentally disturbed and socially isolated than past incarnations. Pattinson as Batman does not hesitate to practically beat someone to death as he contends against The Riddler.

The Batman takes place in Year 2 of Bruce Wayne's crusade against the criminal underbelly of Gotham, and will release in 2021.

The Suicide Squad

More of a featurette than a traditional trailer or a teaser, The Suicide Squad nonetheless impressed with director James Gunn's passion for the project and a brief talk with some of the cast and some small glimpses of what to expect in this standalone sequel/soft-reboot of 2016's poorly-received 'Suicide Squad'.

The Suicide Squad is set to release in 2021.

Black Adam

First announced before even 2019's 'Shazam!', Black Adam finally made its first appearance at FanDome... in the form of a few motion stills explaining the backstory of Black Adam, a person much like Billy Batson, in that he was also chosen to wield the power of various gods by calling out 'Shazam!' In this portrayal, Black Adam is depicted as the ruthless protector of the fictional nation of Khandaq.

The movie releases in 2021.

Gotham Knights

One of the two major game announcements of FanDome, Gotham Knights was long rumoured to be under development by Warner Bros.' Montreal, following the last major Batman game 'Arkham Knight'.

Gotham Knight takes place in a Gotham City where the Batman is dead, and the reliability of the GCPD is brought under question by him in a post-death message to his allies.

The game features major members of the 'Bat Family', namely Batgirl, Robin, Red Hood and Nightwing, as they try and keep crime under control in Gotham on Batman's behalf, and end up going against the Court of Owls.

The game releases in 2021 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

As the name suggests, the game features the Suicide Squad, who are on a mission to kill the members of the Justice League.

The trailer released at FanDome shows four members of the Squad, namely Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot and King Shark on a mission to kill the 'Alpha Target' in a Brainiac-controlled Metropolis, who turns out to be Superman.

According to developer Rocksteady, the game takes place in the 'Arkhamverse', and will continue plot threads from the 'Batman: Arkham' games.

The game releases in 2022 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X.